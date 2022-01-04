Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation
Five missing teenage girls have been found and returned home safely after a monthslong, multi-agency operation in New Orleans, Louisiana. 30 suspects were arrested during "Operation Boo Dat," 17 of which have been charged with felony sex offender registry violations.Jan. 4, 2022
Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation
