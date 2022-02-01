FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February
Pfizer appears to be close to submitting its Covid-19 vaccine for approval for use by children ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February. Dr. Nahid Bhadelia, director for Boston University's Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases Policy and Research joins MSNBC with the details.Feb. 1, 2022
Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths
