FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 17

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 1700:16
There are ‘tremendous downsides’: Wall Street Journal reporter on Instagram’s impact on kids 03:30
'I recovered very quickly and I'm back to normal now': Vaccinated convention attendee on contracting Omicron variant04:35
Pfizer releases data showing booster dose appears to protect against omicron variant02:09
‘It should be lifted immediately’: Dr. Aditi Nerukar on travel bans amid Omicron variant03:57
'It's going to get pretty brutal': Greg Bluestein says of Georgia governor GOP primary race04:56
'Vaccination is the way to prevent Omicron': Dr. Amesh Adalja on new covid-19 variant04:02
'We have to continue to push for a legislative solution': Civil rights attorney on restrictive abortion laws08:02
Markets drop after Powell testifies on inflation amid omicron variant02:46
Fauci: We don't have enough information about omicron to discuss 'dire circumstances'08:12
'There's still work to do': Rev. Al Sharpton says of Arbery trial guilty verdict07:28
'Seems to me she's been pressured': Former U.S ambassador to China on Tennis star Peng Shuai case05:56
Cuban protest anthem 'Patria Y Vida' wins big at Latin Grammys while one artist sits in jail04:06
'Threat will be ever present' until we invest in port infrastructure: American Association of Port Authorities President on supply chain issues05:10
Doorbell camera shows Waukesha parade suspect's arrest outside home01:41
Analyzing closing arguments in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial03:33
Home healthcare industry in need of more workers04:13
Prosecution exposed 'Ahmaud Arbery posed no real threat': Civil rights attorney 04:07
Build Back Better bill will be 'transformational for children in this country': Rep. Jackie Speier04:56
Biden briefly transferring powers to Harris as routine physical involves anesthesia01:24
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 1700:16
The Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer's Covid-19 booster dose to those aged 16 and 17 who have been fully vaccinated.Dec. 9, 2021
FDA authorizes Pfizer Covid booster dose for ages 16 and 1700:16
There are ‘tremendous downsides’: Wall Street Journal reporter on Instagram’s impact on kids 03:30
'I recovered very quickly and I'm back to normal now': Vaccinated convention attendee on contracting Omicron variant04:35
Pfizer releases data showing booster dose appears to protect against omicron variant02:09
‘It should be lifted immediately’: Dr. Aditi Nerukar on travel bans amid Omicron variant03:57
'It's going to get pretty brutal': Greg Bluestein says of Georgia governor GOP primary race04:56