Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
Share this -
copied
Families are desperately trying to reunite four months after the U.S. pulled out of Afghanistan. And many are still struck in the country trying to escape. MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell is joined by NBC's Dan De Luce and Afghan combat veteran Matt Zeller to discuss the situation.Dec. 23, 2021
Now Playing
Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
UP NEXT
'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan
03:32
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims
08:43
'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill