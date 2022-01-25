Connecticut mayor announces probe into police handling of Black woman's death
A 23-year-old Black woman from Connecticut was found dead in her apartment while with a man she met from an online dating app. After a medical examiner claimed the cause of death accidental, the mayor of Bridgeport is launching an investigation into the handling of her case. NBC's Janelle Griffith reports. Jan. 25, 2022
