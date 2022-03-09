Congress looks to aid Ukraine 'as quickly as possible,' lawmakers say
Congress is preparing to vote on multiple bills, including a major funding deal that would provide Ukraine with $13.6 billion in aid. Craig Melvin talked with the co-chairs of the Congressional European Union caucus Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-PA) and Rep. Joe Wilson (R-SC) to talk about their legislative prioritiesMarch 9, 2022
