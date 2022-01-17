Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily
03:21
Share this -
copied
As Covid cases rise in Australia to just over 100,000 a day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has declared it's possible to "live with the virus." A Miami cardiologist explains why this is not an approach the U.S. should consider. Jan. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily
03:21
UP NEXT
‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill
07:32
'Never a good idea': Dr. Bernard Ashby on Australia 'let covid rip' approach
03:30
I've run out of patience: Rep. Clyburn on voting rights hold up
10:13
'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests
12:18
‘This is a huge American issue’: When We All Vote executive director on voting rights