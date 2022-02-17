Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?
03:06
Share this -
copied
NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell breaks down Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s address to the U.N. Security Council, where he urged Russia to engage in a diplomatic solution to the growing crisis in Ukraine. Feb. 17, 2022
Now Playing
Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?
03:06
UP NEXT
'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill
04:02
'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance
04:34
Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims
03:41
Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser
01:52
'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase