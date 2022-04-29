IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Craig Melvin

Biden considering student loan debt reduction that will 'likely be linked to income', but less than $50,000 per borrower out of 'fairness'

06:07

PBS News Weekends Anchor, Geoff Bennett, and NBC News Senior National Political Reporter, Sahil Kapur, join Katy Tur to discuss a student loan debt reduction that Biden is considering. The President is 'not considering $50,000' but instead wants to keep debt forgiveness 'as close to $10,000 as he possibly can' out of 'fairness.' The White House says student debt forgiveness will 'likely be linked to income.'April 29, 2022

