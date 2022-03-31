Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves
02:51
Share this -
copied
The Biden administration is weighing releasing up to one million barrels of oil from reserves a day in order to combat rising gas prices in the U.S. NBC's Peter Alexander reports from the White House.March 31, 2022
Now Playing
Biden administration weighs releasing one million barrels of oil a day from reserves
02:51
UP NEXT
Sen. Graham will vote no on Judge Jackson's Supreme Court nomination
00:50
Justice Clarence Thomas discharged from hospital
00:34
'No time to wait': Former Zelenskyy press secretary discusses his upcoming address to Congress
05:12
White House discussing possible Biden trip to Europe
02:25
Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack