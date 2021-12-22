'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims
08:43
Share this -
copied
State Department veteran Cheryl Cruise recently spoke out about her experience dealing with Havana Syndrome and her frustration with getting her health needs met. MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell is joined by Democratic senator Jeanne Shaheen who is fighting for the victims of the syndrome to receive medical care.Dec. 22, 2021
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
Now Playing
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims
08:43
UP NEXT
'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill
03:11
Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James
01:57
How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school
02:44
'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives