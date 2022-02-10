'We need protection for our children': Dr. Ebony Hilton
Millions of kids throughout the U.S. have been diagnosed with covid-19. With vaccines now widely available to children, doctors are encouraging them to get vaccinated. MSNBC’s Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by University of Virginia Critical Care Physician Dr. Ebony Hilton to discuss why she believes vaccines are necessary. Feb. 10, 2022
'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact
