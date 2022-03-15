'We have to secure the eastern flank' How the US can protect NATO allies.
03:31
Share this -
copied
Craig Melvin spoke with Alina Polyakova, President and CEO of Center for European Policy Analysis, to talk about the ways the US can expand aid to Ukraine as well as secure nearby NATO countries.March 15, 2022
UP NEXT
'No time to wait': Former Zelenskyy press secretary discusses his upcoming address to Congress
05:12
White House discussing possible Biden trip to Europe
02:25
Ukrainian officials report maternity hospital hit by Russian attack
01:57
'Small price to pay': Jason Blazakis on gas prices spiking amid Russian sanctions
07:20
'So many uncertainties': U.S. Nuclear Security Official talks Russia plant attack
09:27
Former Pence COS on Jan. 6 cmte's claim Trump, allies engaged in "criminal conspiracy"