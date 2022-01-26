'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules
San Jose, California is cracking down on gun control and enacting new rules to prevent gun violence. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss the new gun control rules and why he believes it will keep his city safe.Jan. 26, 2022
'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules
