'This is an evil act and he needs to call it that': Fmr. Amb. Michael McFaul on President Biden's response to Russian invasion
06:15
Overnight, Russia launched an attack on Ukraine invading their country and causing civilian casualties along the way. MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell is joined by Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia and International Affair Analyst Michael McFaul to discuss the invasion.Feb. 24, 2022
