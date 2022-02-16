IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance 

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims 

    03:41

  • Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser

    01:52

  • 'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase

    04:37

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

  • 'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact

    08:41

  • 'We need protection for our children': Dr. Ebony Hilton

    05:56

  • McCarthy: Rioters on Jan. 6 were not participating in 'legitimate political discourse'

    03:23

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

  • ‘Our school family will be safer for it’: Principal on student vaccinations

    05:22

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

    02:46

  • House holds roundtable on Washington Commanders toxic workplace reports

    02:52

  • ‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

    08:18

  • Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Bidens welcome their cat, Willow, to White House

    00:51

  • 'Overdue': Melissa Murray on black woman SCOTUS nominee

    04:41

  • 'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

    07:35

Craig Melvin

'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance 

04:34

The CDC will be issuing new mask guidelines loosening the suggestions on when people should wear them indoors. UAMS Medical Center emergency medicine physician Dr. Jerrilyn Jones joins MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what the guidance means going forward.Feb. 16, 2022

  • 'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill

    04:02
  • Now Playing

    'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance 

    04:34
  • UP NEXT

    Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims 

    03:41

  • Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser

    01:52

  • 'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase

    04:37

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

    02:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All