'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance
04:34
Share this -
copied
The CDC will be issuing new mask guidelines loosening the suggestions on when people should wear them indoors. UAMS Medical Center emergency medicine physician Dr. Jerrilyn Jones joins MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian to discuss what the guidance means going forward.Feb. 16, 2022
'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill
04:02
Now Playing
'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance
04:34
UP NEXT
Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims
03:41
Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser
01:52
'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase
04:37
Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine