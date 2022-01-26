IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer to retire

  • 'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    'They are not always better' after covid: Dr. Morgan Eutermoser on long form covid symptoms

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    "I was just in go mode": Officer Eugene Goodman reflects on Jan. 6

    04:24

  • Connecticut mayor announces probe into police handling of Black woman's death

    04:01

  • 'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

    03:52

  • Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci

    10:41

  • 'We need to get more of us vaccinated': Dr. Charles Anderson

    04:23

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on Boston's refusal to fly Christian flag above City Hall

    03:53

  • Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily

    03:21

  • ‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill

    07:32

  • 'Never a good idea': Dr. Bernard Ashby on Australia 'let covid rip' approach

    03:30

  • I've run out of patience: Rep. Clyburn on voting rights hold up

    10:13

  • 'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests

    12:18

  • ‘This is a huge American issue’: When We All Vote executive director on voting rights

    05:03

  • 'Get your kids vaccinated': Dr. Juan Salazar on covid surge in children

    04:13

  • 'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley

    07:01

  • ‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot

    05:22

  • ‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection

    06:06

  • Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups

    01:45

  • 'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

    05:27

Craig Melvin

'They are not always better' after covid: Dr. Morgan Eutermoser on long form covid symptoms

03:24

Millions of people are struggling with lingering symptoms of coronavirus known as long form covid-19. Denver Health emergency medicine physician Dr. Morgan Eutermoser joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss the symptoms and how people can deal with them.Jan. 26, 2022

  • 'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules

    04:39
  • Now Playing

    'They are not always better' after covid: Dr. Morgan Eutermoser on long form covid symptoms

    03:24
  • UP NEXT

    "I was just in go mode": Officer Eugene Goodman reflects on Jan. 6

    04:24

  • Connecticut mayor announces probe into police handling of Black woman's death

    04:01

  • 'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

    03:52

  • Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci

    10:41

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All