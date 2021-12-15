'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath
Kentucky is still recovering from the deadly tornado that claimed the lives of several people including many in a candle factory. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by Relevant church pastor Joel Cauley to discuss how he is helping his community deal with the storm’s aftermath.Dec. 15, 2021
'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant
