'The wrong side of history’: Rep. Clyburn on Manchin and Sinema voting rights holdout
10:13
Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin are both facing backlash after supporting the senate filibuster and preventing further action towards voting rights legislation. South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin to share his frustration with the stall in voting legislation.Jan. 17, 2022
