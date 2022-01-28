IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

Craig Melvin

'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

07:35

President Biden is expected to pick a black woman to fill the newly vacant Supreme Court seat. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss his choice, Judge Michelle Childs. Jan. 28, 2022

    'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

