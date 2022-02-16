'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill
04:02
Share this -
copied
After bipartisan negotiations stalled, Republican senators introduced a sanction bill on Tuesday that would penalize Russia if they were to invade Ukraine. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by Texas congressman Colin Allred to discuss the bill.Feb. 16, 2022
Now Playing
'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill
04:02
UP NEXT
'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance
04:34
Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims
03:41
Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser
01:52
'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase
04:37
Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine