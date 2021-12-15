'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant
The CDC announced the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any other covid-19 variant. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by Harvard Medical Physician Dr. Aditi Nerurkar to discuss the variant and Dr. Fauci's latest news that a third booster won't be necessary at this time to protect against it.Dec. 15, 2021
