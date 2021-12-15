IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant

Craig Melvin

'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant

The CDC announced the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any other covid-19 variant. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by Harvard Medical Physician Dr. Aditi Nerurkar to discuss the variant and Dr. Fauci's latest news that a third booster won't be necessary at this time to protect against it.Dec. 15, 2021

