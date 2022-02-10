'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact
Prices are soaring across the U.S. as inflation continues to affect the country. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez and PBS NewsHour Correspondent Geoff Bennett to discuss the surge in consumer goods and the long term effects of inflation.Feb. 10, 2022
'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact
