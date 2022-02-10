IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    'We need protection for our children': Dr. Ebony Hilton

    05:56

  • McCarthy: Rioters on Jan. 6 were not participating in 'legitimate political discourse'

    03:23

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

  • ‘Our school family will be safer for it’: Principal on student vaccinations

    05:22

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

    02:46

  • House holds roundtable on Washington Commanders toxic workplace reports

    02:52

  • ‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

    08:18

  • Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

    00:31

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

    03:02

  • FDA could approve Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 5 years by the end of February

    03:21

  • Bidens welcome their cat, Willow, to White House

    00:51

  • 'Overdue': Melissa Murray on black woman SCOTUS nominee

    04:41

  • 'She has the experience that is needed': Rep. Jim Clyburn on possible SCOTUS nominee J. Michelle Childs

    07:35

  • 'We can reduce gun harm': San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo on city's new rules

    04:39

  • 'They are not always better' after covid: Dr. Morgan Eutermoser on long form covid symptoms

    03:24

  • "I was just in go mode": Officer Eugene Goodman reflects on Jan. 6

    04:24

  • Connecticut mayor announces probe into police handling of Black woman's death

    04:01

  • 'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death

    03:52

  • Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci

    10:41

Craig Melvin

'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact

08:41

Prices are soaring across the U.S. as inflation continues to affect the country. MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian is joined by Business Insider columnist Linette Lopez and PBS NewsHour Correspondent Geoff Bennett to discuss the surge in consumer goods and the long term effects of inflation.Feb. 10, 2022

  • Now Playing

    'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact

    08:41
  • UP NEXT

    'We need protection for our children': Dr. Ebony Hilton

    05:56

  • McCarthy: Rioters on Jan. 6 were not participating in 'legitimate political discourse'

    03:23

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

    03:07

  • ‘Our school family will be safer for it’: Principal on student vaccinations

    05:22

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

    02:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All