    'Make sure the work he did is continued': Rep. John Lewis' niece says of new institute

    Sen. Romney pushes new version of child tax credit bill with work requirements

  • Parents opposing mask mandates bombard school districts with sham legal claims

  • Can U.S. and Russia reach diplomatic solution to Ukraine crisis?

  • 'Really unfortunate': Rep. Colin Allred on GOP Russian sanctions bill

  • 'Things might change in the future' Dr. Jerrilyn Jones on new mask CDC guidance 

  • Remington settles with families of Sandy Hook victims 

  • Prince Andrew to settle lawsuit with Epstein accuser

  • 'It's been really challenging': Small business owners talk raising prices amid inflation increase

  • Biden meeting virtually with European and NATO allies about Ukraine

  • 'New economic paradigm': Linette Lopez on inflation impact

  • 'We need protection for our children': Dr. Ebony Hilton

  • McCarthy: Rioters on Jan. 6 were not participating in 'legitimate political discourse'

  • Intelligence official: Russia could have enough troops to invade Ukraine in 2-3 weeks

  • ‘Our school family will be safer for it’: Principal on student vaccinations

  • Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary heats up between Dr. Oz and hedge fund executive

  • House holds roundtable on Washington Commanders toxic workplace reports

  • ‘Incredibly important moment’: Kate Bedingfield on U.S. Syria raid 

  • Lt. Col. Vindman files lawsuit against Giuliani and other Trump allies

  • Two Connecticut detectives placed on leave over handling of Black women's deaths

The John R. Lewis Legacy institute launches today on the late congressman's birthday. NBC’s Joe Fryer is joined by the institute’s spokesperson Angela Lewis Warren, board of director's member Armmon Carter and the director of external affairs for Rep. Lewis Rachelle O’Neil to discuss the institute and Lewis’ legacy.Feb. 21, 2022

