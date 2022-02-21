'Make sure the work he did is continued': Rep. John Lewis' niece says of new institute
The John R. Lewis Legacy institute launches today on the late congressman's birthday. NBC’s Joe Fryer is joined by the institute’s spokesperson Angela Lewis Warren, board of director's member Armmon Carter and the director of external affairs for Rep. Lewis Rachelle O’Neil to discuss the institute and Lewis’ legacy.Feb. 21, 2022
'Make sure the work he did is continued': Rep. John Lewis' niece says of new institute
