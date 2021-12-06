'It's going to get pretty brutal': Greg Bluestein says of Georgia governor GOP primary race
Trump endorsed former senator David Perdue just announced his run for Georgia governor. The bid challenges sitting Governor Brian Kemp in what is likely to be a heated primary election. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein to discuss the upcoming raceDec. 6, 2021
