‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill
07:32
Share this -
copied
Last Thursday, the House passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Freedom to Vote Act. Now, it is up to the Senate to get the bills through. John Lewis' brother Grant Lewis and John Lewis' former director of internal affairs Rachelle O’Neil joins MSNBC's Craig Melvin to discuss the importance of the bills.Jan. 17, 2022
Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily
03:16
Now Playing
‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill
07:32
UP NEXT
'Never a good idea': Dr. Bernard Ashby on Australia 'let covid rip' approach
03:30
I've run out of patience: Rep. Clyburn on voting rights hold up
10:13
'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests
12:18
‘This is a huge American issue’: When We All Vote executive director on voting rights