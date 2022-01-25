"I was just in go mode": Officer Eugene Goodman reflects on Jan. 6
In his first ever interview, Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman recaps his experience working the deadly January 6 insurrection where he widely recognized as a hero. MSNBC Craig Melvin is joined by NBC's Garratt Haake to discuss the interview on the podcast "Three Brothers No Sense."Jan. 25, 2022
