'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Russian President Vladimir Putin is threatening to invade Ukraine unless NATO agrees to not expand eastward. MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell is joined by council of foreign relations President Richard Haas to discuss President Putin's latest news conference on the matter.Dec. 23, 2021
