IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    ‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups

    01:45

  • 'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

    05:27

  • Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation

    00:42

  • 'They are ready for a new generation of leadership': Marianna Sotomayor on post-Pelosi era

    03:31

  • 'We can do this but we've got to take the right steps': Dr. Charles Anderson on stopping Omicron spread

    05:50

  • U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations

    01:55

  • Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan 

    06:02

  • 'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats

    05:01

  • Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan

    03:32

  • 'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats 

    03:42

  • 'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims

    08:43

  • 'I'm not blaming anybody': Manchin defends decision to oppose Build Back Better bill

    03:11

  • Trump files lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James

    01:57

  • How the Biden administration’s ‘test-to-stay’ policy aims to keep kids in school

    02:44

  • 'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives

    07:22

  • Remaining 12 missionaries held hostage in Haiti released by gang

    00:48

  • 'Our vaccines work': Dr. Aditi Nerurkar on protecting against Omicron variant

    08:37

  • 'These people need a message of hope': Kentucky pastor says of tornado aftermath

    03:45

  • ‘Extremely interesting’: David Drucker says of Donald Trump Jr. texts

    04:10

Craig Melvin

‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection

06:06

It has been one year since thousands of people stormed the U.S Capitol leaving several people injured or dead. Texas congressman Colin Allred joins MSNBC’s Craig Melvin to discuss voting rights and share his experience at the Capitol that day.Jan. 6, 2022

  • Now Playing

    ‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection

    06:06
  • UP NEXT

    Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups

    01:45

  • 'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

    05:27

  • Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation

    00:42

  • 'They are ready for a new generation of leadership': Marianna Sotomayor on post-Pelosi era

    03:31

  • 'We can do this but we've got to take the right steps': Dr. Charles Anderson on stopping Omicron spread

    05:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All