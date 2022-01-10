'Get your kids vaccinated': Dr. Juan Salazar on covid surge in children
04:13
Share this -
copied
Covid cases are rapidly rising across the U.S. but unlike other surges, children are taking a huge hit. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by Connecticut Children's Medical Center Physician in Chief Dr. Juan Salazar and Columbia University Pediatric Airway Surgeon Dr. Susannah Hills to discuss the rise in covid-19 pediatric cases. Jan. 10, 2022
Now Playing
'Get your kids vaccinated': Dr. Juan Salazar on covid surge in children
04:13
UP NEXT
'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley
07:01
‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot
05:22
‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection
06:06
Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups
01:45
'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tucson Mayor Regina Romero