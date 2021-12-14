‘Extremely interesting’: David Drucker says of Donald Trump Jr. texts
The Jan. 6 committee revealed several texts sent to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows urging former President Trump to condemn the capitol riot. Washington Examiner senior political correspondent David Drucker joins MSNBC’s Chris Jansing to discuss the vote to hold Meadows in contempt and the text sent by Donald Trump Jr.Dec. 14, 2021
