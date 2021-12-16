'Everything was different': Kids share impact of pandemic on their lives

1 in 5 young kids have already received their first dose of the covid-19 vaccine. MSNBC's Chris Jansing is joined by NBC's Stephanie Ruhle who sat down with a group of kids to talk about them getting the vaccine and how their lives have been impacted by the pandemic. They are also joined by Dean of Brown University School of Public Health Dr. Ashish Jha. Dec. 16, 2021