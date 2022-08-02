IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill

Craig Melvin

'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill

Veteran groups and comedian Jon Stewart continue to question why 25 Republican senators decided to reverse their votes on the PACT Act, which would expand health care to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits. Stewart spoke with NBC News' Ali Vitali while protesting on Capitol Hill on why time is running out for these veterans.Aug. 2, 2022

    'Cruel and unusual punishment': Jon Stewart, veterans protest GOP senators' opposition to burn pits bill

