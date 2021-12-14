'Covid is not going to go away without action': First U.S. covid-19 vaccine recipient
One year ago, the first person in the U.S. received the covid-19 vaccine. MSNBC’s Chris Jansing is joined by nurse and recipient of that vaccine Sandra Lindsay, University of Louisville Health Medical Director Dr. Valerie Briones- Pyror and global health expert Dr. Vin Gupta to discuss the state of vaccinations and the continued spread of coronavirus a year later.Dec. 14, 2021
