'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death
03:52
Share this -
copied
Opening statements in the federal trial for the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are underway. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined by former prosecutor Kristen Gibbons Feden to discuss the trial.Jan. 24, 2022
Now Playing
'Challenging hill' for defense: Kristen Gibbons Feden on trial for three ex-officers charged in George Floyd death
03:52
UP NEXT
Covid cases 'will start to turn around' in a few weeks: Dr. Anthony Fauci
10:41
'We need to get more of us vaccinated': Dr. Charles Anderson
04:23
Supreme Court hears arguments on Boston's refusal to fly Christian flag above City Hall
03:53
Australia prime minister moves to 'live with' Covid as cases rise to 100,000 daily
03:21
‘If this bill is not passed our country will be weakened’: John Lewis’ brother on voting rights bill