'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tuscan Mayor Regina Romero
05:27
Mayors all across the country penned a letter to senate urging them to take action in order to protect voting. MSNBC's Craig Melvin is joined my Tuscan, Arizona Mayor Regina Romero to discuss the push for voting rights in her state.Jan. 5, 2022
Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups
01:45
