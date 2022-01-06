'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley
07:01
Share this -
copied
Many are still trying to figure out how and what exactly happened leading up to the U.S Capitol riot a year ago. MSNBC’s Craig Melvin is joined by Presidential Historian Douglas Brinkley and RNC Chairman Michael Steele to discuss the insurrection and the mixed ways the country has reacted to it a year later.Jan. 6, 2022
Now Playing
'All roads to what went wrong that day lead to Donald Trump's ill behavior': Douglas Brinkley
07:01
UP NEXT
‘Our government failed to appreciate the threat level’:Jeh Johnson on Capitol riot
05:22
‘I didn’t know if I was going to meet our second son’: Rep. Colin Allred on Jan. 6 Insurrection
06:06
Congress considering new laws to protect against election coups
01:45
'Arizona is on the frontlines of voter suppression': Tucson Mayor Regina Romero
05:27
Five missing girls found, 30 suspects arrested in New Orleans operation