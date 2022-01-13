'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests
Vice President Kamala Harris sat down with MSNBC's Craig Melvin on TODAY to discuss the White House's response to the coronavirus pandemic and how they plan to fix the many problems Americans are facing in the midst of another huge surge in cases. Florida congressman Carlos Curbelo and Fordham University political science professor Christina Greer also join to discuss the interview. Jan. 13, 2022
'Absolutely soon': VP Harris says on White House sending out covid tests
