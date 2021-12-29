Sen. Van Hollen: Former Sen. Harry Reid ‘was focused on getting the job done, and he did’
Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) joins Alison Morris to discuss the status of the Build Back Better bill that’s expected to be voted on early next year, and to share his experiences working with former Nevada Senator Harry Reid. “I loved Harry Reid,” says Van Hollen. “A man of very few words, he didn't stand on ceremony, he wasn't big on small talk, but he was focused on getting the job done, and he did.”Dec. 29, 2021
