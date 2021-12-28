Rep. Crow: U.S. should send a ‘very strong message against Putin’ in coming talks

Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Joe Fryer to discuss a White House announcement that the U.S. and Russia will hold talks in two weeks to mitigate rising tensions as Putin continues to aggressively oppose Ukraine becoming a NATO member. “Ukraine is not the same Ukraine now than it was 30 years ago, when Putin last really knew that country,” says Crow, who just returned from Ukraine. “This is a different country. This is a country of free and independent people who want to be free and independent. They want to move towards NATO, and nobody should tell them that they can’t.”Dec. 28, 2021