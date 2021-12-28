Rep. Crow: U.S. should send a ‘very strong message against Putin’ in coming talks
04:59
Share this -
copied
Representative Jason Crow (D-CO) joins Joe Fryer to discuss a White House announcement that the U.S. and Russia will hold talks in two weeks to mitigate rising tensions as Putin continues to aggressively oppose Ukraine becoming a NATO member. “Ukraine is not the same Ukraine now than it was 30 years ago, when Putin last really knew that country,” says Crow, who just returned from Ukraine. “This is a different country. This is a country of free and independent people who want to be free and independent. They want to move towards NATO, and nobody should tell them that they can’t.”Dec. 28, 2021
UP NEXT
U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations
01:55
Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan
03:32
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims