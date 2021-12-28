New GA voting law restricts ability to vote absentee
Eugene Daniels and Atlanta Journal-Constitution Georgia Government Reporter Mark Niesse join Joe Fryer to discuss new voting restrictions passed in Georgia since the 2020 election, and Democrats’ ongoing fight to pass federal voting rights legislation in Congress. “As a result of Georgia’s new voting law, it's more likely that people will be voting in person just because it's not as easy to vote absentee this year or in 2022 as it was in 2020,” says Niesse. “Shoring up federal voting rights is the only way you can make sure that what’s happening in these states doesn’t stop people from voting, especially black and brown folks,” says Daniels. Dec. 28, 2021
