Ignatius: Retaliation against a Ukraine invasion would ‘cripple the Russian economy’

David Ignatius, Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols, and NBC’s Ali Arouzi join Alison Morris to discuss the second call between Presidents Biden and Putin this month, wherein Biden warned that the U.S. and its allies would take action if Russia invades Ukraine. “It becomes clear with every statement that the cost for Russia of an invasion would be enormous. The severity of the economic sanctions could cripple the Russian economy,” says Ignatius. “Maybe that's why yesterday the Russians were so eager to say ‘if you put these sanctions in place, there'll be a complete rupture,’ when in fact, what there will be is a complete shutdown of the Russian economy, and that must worry them.” Dec. 31, 2021