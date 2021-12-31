Ignatius: Retaliation against a Ukraine invasion would ‘cripple the Russian economy’
08:39
Share this -
copied
David Ignatius, Los Angeles Times White House reporter Eli Stokols, and NBC’s Ali Arouzi join Alison Morris to discuss the second call between Presidents Biden and Putin this month, wherein Biden warned that the U.S. and its allies would take action if Russia invades Ukraine. “It becomes clear with every statement that the cost for Russia of an invasion would be enormous. The severity of the economic sanctions could cripple the Russian economy,” says Ignatius. “Maybe that's why yesterday the Russians were so eager to say ‘if you put these sanctions in place, there'll be a complete rupture,’ when in fact, what there will be is a complete shutdown of the Russian economy, and that must worry them.” Dec. 31, 2021
UP NEXT
U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations
01:55
Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan
03:32
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims