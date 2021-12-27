Elizabeth Holmes case comes down to whether Holmes knowingly conned investors & patients
02:00
NBC’s Gadi Schwartz joins Joe Fryer to discuss the latest in the Elizabeth Holmes trial, as jury deliberations resume today. “It comes down to intent. Did Elizabeth Holmes con investors and companies patients knowing that the testing wasn't working as promoted and that promise was a sham?” says Schwartz, “Or was she an overhyping CEO that thought the company was actually going to deliver a breakthrough?”Dec. 27, 2021
