Dr. Ranney: Support for school nurses ‘is critical in getting us through this pandemic’
08:03
Brown University School of Public Health Associate Dean Dr. Megan Ranney, Superintendent School Association Executive Director Dan Domenech, and NBC’s Heidi Przybyla join Alison Morris to discuss efforts to get children back to school safely in the new year. “The first and best way to keep our kids in in-person learning, which is all of our goal, is to get them vaccinated,” says Dr. Ranney. “After that it's about having universal masking for kids and staff alike, and having testing available.” She emphasizes that support for school nurses, who are in many cases shared among multiple schools and often run school vaccine clinics, “is critical in getting us through this pandemic.”Dec. 31, 2021
