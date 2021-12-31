Dr. Osterholm: Omicron surge will be ‘difficult for the next four to six weeks’

Dr. Michael Osterholm, Vaughn Hillyard, and Priscilla Thompson join Alison Morris to discuss the skyrocketing numbers of Covid cases across the U.S. that pose immense challenges going into the new year, a public health crisis that Dr. Osterholm expects to last for “the next four to six weeks.” He says patients are generally “less severely ill with Omicron than Delta, but the sheer number of patients makes up for that,” compounded by an “absentee of 10-20% of healthcare workers in an industry that is already hanging on by the skin of its teeth.” Dec. 31, 2021