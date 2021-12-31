Dr. Osterholm: Omicron surge will be ‘difficult for the next four to six weeks’
09:52
Share this -
copied
Dr. Michael Osterholm, Vaughn Hillyard, and Priscilla Thompson join Alison Morris to discuss the skyrocketing numbers of Covid cases across the U.S. that pose immense challenges going into the new year, a public health crisis that Dr. Osterholm expects to last for “the next four to six weeks.” He says patients are generally “less severely ill with Omicron than Delta, but the sheer number of patients makes up for that,” compounded by an “absentee of 10-20% of healthcare workers in an industry that is already hanging on by the skin of its teeth.” Dec. 31, 2021
UP NEXT
U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations
01:55
Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan
03:32
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims