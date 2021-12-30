Dr. Kavita Patel: Hospitals ‘need a reprieve’ so they can ‘provide the care that people so desperately’ need
Dr. Irwin Redlener, Dr. Kavita Patel, and NBC’s Jacob Ward, Gary Grumbach, and Sam Brock join Alison Morris to discuss the latest consequences of the omicron surge across the U.S. as record numbers of healthcare workers call out sick, lines grow at testing sites, and restaurants brace for another tough year. “Take a revisit to any activity you're doing in the upcoming weeks,” says Dr. Patel. “Half of our workers are sick, we don't have staff to even provide the tests. So we just need a reprieve, so we can kind of catch up and be able to provide the care that people so desperately do need when they need other medical conditions to be attended to.”Dec. 30, 2021
