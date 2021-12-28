Dr. Hotez talks NYC school opening plan and Omicron’s ‘screaming level of transmission’
02:07
Dr. Peter Hotez joins Joe Fryer to discuss New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio’s announcement of his “Stay Safe and Stay Open” policy that aims to keep schools open with rigorous testing and symptom monitoring. Omicron’s “screaming level of transmission” has Dr. Hotez concerned about the plan. “It’s going to be hard to see how that goes well,” he says. “If things are still really, really high on January 3rd, I feel pretty uncomfortable doing that. Just a week a week or two could potentially make a difference.”Dec. 28, 2021
