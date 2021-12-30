Biden to seek de-escalation of ‘very militarized border between Ukraine and Russia’ during call with Putin

David Ignatius, Richard Engel, and Mike Memoli join Alison Morris to discuss the call between Presidents Biden and Putin scheduled for later today, expected to center on Ukrainian border tension. “There are a lot of potential trip wires that could cause an escalation on that very, very militarized border between Ukraine and Russia,” and Ukrainians are “nervous,” says Engel. Ignatius predicts the presidents will also discuss a shared interest in Iran nuclear deal discussions. “From Putin’s standpoint, being asked to work together with the United States and treated like a superpower is part of what he wants out of all this.”Dec. 30, 2021