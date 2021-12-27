‘Extremely unlikely’ judge will throw out indictment in Whitmer kidnap trial
03:04
Share this -
copied
Joyce Vance joins Joe Fryer to discuss the upcoming trial for the five men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer, and their lawyers request to the judge to throw out their indictment. “In the extremely unlikely event that this were to be dismissed, the government would still be able to go forward, unless there was proof of entrapment as to all of these charges,” says Vance. “I think there's a zero chance of that happening.”Dec. 27, 2021
UP NEXT
U.S. to lift Covid travel restrictions on eight southern African nations
01:55
Families struggling to reunite months after U.S withdrawal from Afghanistan
06:02
'I think he's enjoying all of this': Richard Haas on Putin's Ukraine threats
05:01
Sen. Manchin joins Democrat caucus call discussing Build Back Better plan
03:32
'It is reason to be optimist': Patrick Gaspard on Sen. Manchin Build Back Better meeting with Senate Democrats
03:42
'What's important is to make sure people get the care they need': Sen. Jeanne Shaheen on 'Havana Syndrome' victims