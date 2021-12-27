‘Extremely unlikely’ judge will throw out indictment in Whitmer kidnap trial

Joyce Vance joins Joe Fryer to discuss the upcoming trial for the five men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer, and their lawyers request to the judge to throw out their indictment. “In the extremely unlikely event that this were to be dismissed, the government would still be able to go forward, unless there was proof of entrapment as to all of these charges,” says Vance. “I think there's a zero chance of that happening.”Dec. 27, 2021