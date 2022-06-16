Jan. 6 hearings: House committee to focus on Pence during Day 3

After postponing its Wednesday hearing, the House Jan. 6 select committee will hold its third public hearing today about its investigation into the Capitol riot. The topic of focus is expected to be Donald Trump's efforts to pressure his vice president, Mike Pence, not to certify the 2020 election results.
Our contributors today are MSNBC Daily writer and editor Hayes Brown, MSNBC Daily columnists Jessica Levinson and Noah Rothman, The ReidOut Blog writer Ja'han Jones and "The Rachel Maddow Show" legal analyst Lisa Rubin.
How Pence aides can show Trump knew Jan. 6 plan was 'unconstitutional and illegal'
The deposition clips that the committee showed us from Marc Short, Pence’s former chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, Pence’s former counsel, are not surprising to journalists who have covered the Jan. 6 investigation extensively. Indeed, excerpts of both depositions were filed publicly in the court battle between the committee and John Eastman, the law professor who (incorrectly) advised Trump that Pence did have the authority to overturn the election under the Twelfth Amendment.
This excerpt from Short’s deposition was eye-popping to me the first time I read it. And it was just aired by the committee as proof that Trump not only knew he had lost the election, but had been repeatedly advised his plan for overturning the election in Congress was both unconstitutional and illegal.
Essentially, Short was asked if it was his impression that Pence had directly conveyed his objections to Trump. To which Short replied, Pence had conveyed his position “many times.”
Pence was Trump’s final lifeline
Chairman Thompson raises something interesting as the questioning of witnesses begins. There were a lot of avenues that Trump went down after the 2020 election to try to stay in office. He filed lawsuits, he leaned on the Department of Justice, and he pressured state legislatures — the latter two of which we’ll hear more about in later hearings.
By the time we got to Jan. 6, Pence was the last-ditch effort for Trump to remain in power, given that the GOP members of Congress who were on board with Trump’s scheming didn’t have the votes to reject enough electoral votes on their own during the joint session that day. And we know that Trump doesn’t like being backed into a corner.
Trump pressure campaign on PenceJune 16, 202205:07
Legally speaking, Trump's state of mind matters
It is not a coincidence that the committee is using the words “illegal” and “unconstitutional.” This is not just a political hearing. This is a preview of legal arguments that could be made by federal prosecutors in a court of law.
The committee’s focus today is on the illegal pressure campaign that Trump engaged in to try to get Pence to overturn the election. The hearing is designed to show that Trump knew Pence did not constitutionally have the power to overturn the election and that Trump went forward with the plan anyway.
This gives rise to not just immoral behavior, but illegal behavior. Trump’s state of mind is key to some of the potential legal charges here. Prosecutors must, in some cases, show Trump had a corrupt intent.
Pence's lawyer Greg Jacob has a warning for America
Pence’s former counsel, Greg Jacob, intends to open his testimony before the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday with a warning to the country, albeit a veiled one.
“The vice president’s first instinct was that the Framers of our Constitution, who abhorred concentrated power, would never have entrusted any one person with the unilateral authority to alter the outcome of a presidential election,” Jacob will say of the vice president’s role in certifying electoral votes, “particularly not a person who is on the ticket.”
Jacob intends to relate to congressional investigators a story in which Pence was asked by a student “to name the person who told him that he was required to certify the 2020 election,” to which the vice president replied, “James Madison.” Repeatedly, Jacob cited Pence’s understanding of the Founders’ vision for a republic defined by laws, stressing his fidelity both to the Constitution and the “first principles” of self-governance. Therein lies Jacob’s warning.
Americans’ basic civic literacy has been on the decline for decades. A 2016 poll of American adults found that only 1 in 4 Americans could name the three branches of the federal government. A 2019 national survey conducted by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni found that less than half of college graduates knew the length of the terms served by U.S. representatives and senators, and less than 1 in 5 degree-holders could accurately describe the 13th Amendment. The percentage of Americans who read for themselves the Federalist Papers from which Jacob quoted is likely infinitesimal.
“We should not feign surprise when our citizens treat the law and the Constitution with the same level of respect that our leaders do,” Jacob will conclude. That’s a wise admonition, but what if it’s the other way around? What if we get the leaders we deserve, because we have only the most tenuous grasp of the “first principles” the Founding generation so regularly articulated?
Video shows Trump repeatedly calling out Pence at the Ellipse
Pence had privately turned down Trump’s final entreaties to reverse the election’s results when the president addressed his followers on Jan. 6. And that snub was at the front of Trump’s mind as this video from "The Medhi Hasan Show" makes clear.
Just after the last time Trump mentioned Pence’s name, Pence released a statement publicly rejecting the idea that he could unilaterally throw the results for Trump. Small wonder that Pence was such a major focus of the mob that ransacked the Capitol less than an hour later.
The committee has (finally) seen enough. It’s time for Ginni Thomas to testify.
It’s clear by now that Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the GOP activist married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was backing some of the wildest ideas about how to keep Trump in office. The Jan. 6 committee had been hesitant to reach out to someone who is so deeply connected to both the GOP establishment and the far-right fringe. But the fact that Thomas was in communication with John Eastman seems to have tipped the scales, according to The Washington Post.
Rep. Thompson says Jan. 6 committee will ask to speak with Ginni ThomasJune 16, 202202:10
That’s bad news given Eastman’s views about the states being able to ignore the voters, which Thomas then echoed in emails to Arizona state lawmakers. But Eastman, according to The New York Times, also claimed in an email after Election Day in 2020 that “there is a heated fight underway” among the Supreme Court’s justices over whether to hear arguments from the Trump campaign about overturning the election results in key states. Which begs the question: How on earth would he know that?
The committee would like to find out. Chairman Benny Thompson, D-Miss., and vice chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., both told reporters today that they want to talk to Ginni Thomas. For now, that’s being framed as an “invitation” to speak to the committee, but it’s hard to see how she accepts. This moment has been a long time coming — but the idea that a Supreme Court justice’s wife faces a possible subpoena should she decline is something that’s hard to wrap one’s head around.
How do you spell ‘courage'?
Pence’s lawyer says that the vice president never wavered during Trump’s pressure campaign. But that’s not what previous reporting has said. Instead, according to Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s 2021 book “Peril,” Pence had to call up another former VP from Indiana for guidance: Dan Quayle.
In their Dec. 2020 phone call, Pence reportedly asked Quayle whether there was any wiggle room to give Trump what he wanted while counting electoral votes in January. Here’s how that moment went, per a Washington Post article based on the book’s reporting:
Quayle was adamant, according to the authors. “Mike, you have no flexibility on this. None. Zero. Forget it. Put it away,” he said.
But Pence pressed him, the authors write, asking if there were any grounds to pause the certification because of ongoing legal challenges. Quayle was unmoved, and Pence ultimately agreed, according to the book.
I mean, I get that Pence did the right thing in the end, but that sounds a lot like wavering to me!
Hearings make it crystal clear: Trump lost. And yet...
Trump lost the 2020 election. Full stop. Congress, federal judges, state election officials and more have confirmed this many times. The Jan. 6 committee's public hearings have reaffirmed that fact through testimony from election experts and even former Trump aides.
But don't expect Trump sycophants to accept that even after these hearings.
As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog this morning:
Are election deniers really prepared to make the case that Trump’s political operation was filled with nefarious RINOs who were secretly in on a mysterious conspiracy against their boss? The answer is, yes, they probably are.
Will the hearings convince DOJ of Trump criminal activity?
The Jan. 6 committee hearings are aimed at two audiences: the voting public and federal prosecutors. The hearings are designed to show the first group, members of the electorate, that people who seek to undermine our government are not fit to represent it.
They are also designed to show the second group, Department of Justice officials, that Trump and others engaged in a federal criminal activity. This requires demonstrating something different from immoral or even reprehensible conduct. It requires pointing to a provision of the federal criminal code and having enough evidence to demonstrate proof beyond a reasonable doubt.
Federal prosecutors will be focused on potential crimes involving the obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and fraud.
'Blockbuster' testimony expected from Pence lawyer, federal judge
Two witnesses are slated to provide live testimony during today's hearing: former Pence lawyer Greg Jacob and former federal judge Michael Luttig.
Luttig, who provided the legal guidance to Pence's team pushing back on Trump's efforts to overturn the election, called the events of Jan. 6 a “war on democracy” in a 12-page opening statement obtained by CNN.
Is the DOJ taking notes? AG Garland suggests he is.
As House lawmakers make their case against Trump, the Justice Department is dealing with its own investigation into the Jan. 6 attack. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Monday that he's watching "all the hearings" to see what evidence Congress as uncovered.
“I am watching, and I will be watching all the hearings, although I may not be able to watch all of it live,” Garland said during a news conference. “And I can assure you that the Jan. 6 prosecutors are watching all the hearings.”
Will 1/6 Hearings Get Garland To Indict Trump?June 16, 202215:23
Trump is facing legal battles from all sides — in federal and congressional investigations as well as mounting civil lawsuits. And though the beleaguered former president is still beloved in far-right circles, a recent straw poll shows his popularity may be slipping among some conservatives.
Pence did the right thing on Jan. 6. That doesn't make him a hero.
Trump's efforts to pressure Pence not to certify the 2020 election results will take center stage during today's hearings. Sure, Pence refused to follow along with Trump's anti-democratic scheme on Jan. 6 — but let's not give him too much credit where it's not due.
Pence was fine with the idea of disenfranchising voters in the Trump campaign’s failed court challenges to mail-in ballots. And he was complicit in Trump laying the groundwork for the "big lie." Only when he was faced with a task that fell outside of the rules that he had accepted as valid — and would result in personal consequences if broken — did Pence refuse Trump.
Video previewing today's hearing is (another) disaster for John Eastman
The Jan. 6 committee released a video Tuesday teeing up today's hearing and it was not a good look for John Eastman, the Trump lawyer who outlined a road map for Pence to overturn the 2020 election.
“Get a great effing criminal defense lawyer. You’re gonna need it," former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann said he told Eastman the day after the Capitol riot, in a clip of his recorded deposition to the committee.
The statement appears to be one more piece of evidence the committee could use to make a criminal referral of Trump to the Justice Department. Committee members, however, are reportedly split on whether to do so.