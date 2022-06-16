Jan. 6 hearings: House committee to focus on Pence during Day 3

SEE NEW POSTS

How Pence aides can show Trump knew Jan. 6 plan was 'unconstitutional and illegal' The deposition clips that the committee showed us from Marc Short, Pence's former chief of staff, and Greg Jacob, Pence's former counsel, are not surprising to journalists who have covered the Jan. 6 investigation extensively. Indeed, excerpts of both depositions were filed publicly in the court battle between the committee and John Eastman, the law professor who (incorrectly) advised Trump that Pence did have the authority to overturn the election under the Twelfth Amendment. This excerpt from Short's deposition was eye-popping to me the first time I read it. And it was just aired by the committee as proof that Trump not only knew he had lost the election, but had been repeatedly advised his plan for overturning the election in Congress was both unconstitutional and illegal. Essentially, Short was asked if it was his impression that Pence had directly conveyed his objections to Trump. To which Short replied, Pence had conveyed his position "many times."





Pence was Trump's final lifeline Chairman Thompson raises something interesting as the questioning of witnesses begins. There were a lot of avenues that Trump went down after the 2020 election to try to stay in office. He filed lawsuits, he leaned on the Department of Justice, and he pressured state legislatures — the latter two of which we'll hear more about in later hearings. By the time we got to Jan. 6, Pence was the last-ditch effort for Trump to remain in power, given that the GOP members of Congress who were on board with Trump's scheming didn't have the votes to reject enough electoral votes on their own during the joint session that day. And we know that Trump doesn't like being backed into a corner. Trump pressure campaign on Pence June 16, 2022 05:07





Legally speaking, Trump's state of mind matters It is not a coincidence that the committee is using the words "illegal" and "unconstitutional." This is not just a political hearing. This is a preview of legal arguments that could be made by federal prosecutors in a court of law. Rep. Thompson: Trump 'turned the mob' on Pence after refusing to stop electoral vote count June 16, 2022 02:37 The committee's focus today is on the illegal pressure campaign that Trump engaged in to try to get Pence to overturn the election. The hearing is designed to show that Trump knew Pence did not constitutionally have the power to overturn the election and that Trump went forward with the plan anyway. This gives rise to not just immoral behavior, but illegal behavior. Trump's state of mind is key to some of the potential legal charges here. Prosecutors must, in some cases, show Trump had a corrupt intent.





Pence's lawyer Greg Jacob has a warning for America Pence's former counsel, Greg Jacob, intends to open his testimony before the Jan. 6 committee on Thursday with a warning to the country, albeit a veiled one. "The vice president's first instinct was that the Framers of our Constitution, who abhorred concentrated power, would never have entrusted any one person with the unilateral authority to alter the outcome of a presidential election," Jacob will say of the vice president's role in certifying electoral votes, "particularly not a person who is on the ticket." Former Pence lawyer hailed as 'patriot' for lengthy testimony to January 6th Committee Feb. 2, 2022 03:45 Jacob intends to relate to congressional investigators a story in which Pence was asked by a student "to name the person who told him that he was required to certify the 2020 election," to which the vice president replied, "James Madison." Repeatedly, Jacob cited Pence's understanding of the Founders' vision for a republic defined by laws, stressing his fidelity both to the Constitution and the "first principles" of self-governance. Therein lies Jacob's warning. Americans' basic civic literacy has been on the decline for decades. A 2016 poll of American adults found that only 1 in 4 Americans could name the three branches of the federal government. A 2019 national survey conducted by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni found that less than half of college graduates knew the length of the terms served by U.S. representatives and senators, and less than 1 in 5 degree-holders could accurately describe the 13th Amendment. The percentage of Americans who read for themselves the Federalist Papers from which Jacob quoted is likely infinitesimal. "We should not feign surprise when our citizens treat the law and the Constitution with the same level of respect that our leaders do," Jacob will conclude. That's a wise admonition, but what if it's the other way around? What if we get the leaders we deserve, because we have only the most tenuous grasp of the "first principles" the Founding generation so regularly articulated?





Video shows Trump repeatedly calling out Pence at the Ellipse Pence had privately turned down Trump's final entreaties to reverse the election's results when the president addressed his followers on Jan. 6. And that snub was at the front of Trump's mind as this video from "The Medhi Hasan Show" makes clear. Just after the last time Trump mentioned Pence's name, Pence released a statement publicly rejecting the idea that he could unilaterally throw the results for Trump. Small wonder that Pence was such a major focus of the mob that ransacked the Capitol less than an hour later.





Hearings make it crystal clear: Trump lost. And yet... Trump lost the 2020 election. Full stop. Congress, federal judges, state election officials and more have confirmed this many times. The Jan. 6 committee's public hearings have reaffirmed that fact through testimony from election experts and even former Trump aides. But don't expect Trump sycophants to accept that even after these hearings. As Steve Benen wrote for MaddowBlog this morning: Are election deniers really prepared to make the case that Trump's political operation was filled with nefarious RINOs who were secretly in on a mysterious conspiracy against their boss? The answer is, yes, they probably are. Read Steve's full story below.





